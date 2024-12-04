Letter of intent No. 11: Cornerback Gerritt Kemp

The 11th letter of intent comes from cornerback Gerritt Kemp of Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy. Here is a full bio on Kemp.

Statistics

Senior year: Kemp has 30 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four passes defended and one fumble recovery. He added on offense 15 catches for 217 yards and two scores. He also had one kickoff return for 22 yards and two punt returns for six yards.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 76 overall in Georgia and No. 51 wide receiver nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 72 overall in Georgia and No. 28 athlete nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 91 overall in Georgia and No. 61 safety nationally.

Recruitment

Kemp wanted to play wide receiver and study finance at Duke, and verbally committed June 10, 2024, following his official visit there. The commitment led to canceling official visits to NC State and Michigan State. Kemp then realized he would rather be a defensive back and attend NC State, and he flipped to the Wolfpack on Aug. 19, 2024. Kemp had P4 offers from NC State, Duke, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Northwestern and Virginia. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.

Recruiter of Record

Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

Quotable

“I’ll be a cornerback at NC State. Originally, I had intended to play wide receiver. Coming into fall camp, and being on the defensive side of the ball, I just fell in love with being a DB. It’s more fun seeing a game from a defensive standpoint.” — Gerritt Kemp

2024 Projection

Kemp could be in the mix for NC State's fourth cornerback slot.

