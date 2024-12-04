Letter of intent No. 4: Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder

The fourth letter of intent comes from wide receiver Je'rel Bolder of Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High. Here is a full bio on Bolder.

Advertisement

Statistics

Senior year: Bolder has 78 catches for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and three passes defended on defense. He has four kickoff returns for 58 yards and one punt return for 19 yards. Junior year: Bolder caught 43 passes for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns last year.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 8 overall in North Carolina and No. 47 wide receiver nationally. • 247: Four stars, No. 237 overall, No. 6 overall in North Carolina and No. 24 wide receiver nationally. • ESPN: Four stars, No. 10 overall in North Carolina and No. 56 wide receiver nationally. • On3: Four stars, No. 217 overall nationally, No. 8 overall in North Carolina and No. 31 wide receiver nationally.

Recruitment

NC State offered Bolder on June 5, 2022, following a one-day camp. He started to blow up in recruiting last spring, and officially visited NC State, Virginia and Georgia, and had Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina in the mix. Bolder verbally committed June 23, 2024. Bolder also has P4 offers from Arizona State, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina and Wake Forest. He has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Liberty and Temple.

Recruiter of Record

Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.

Quotable

“I definitely had a good feeling going in. I feel great and I can sleep great knowing I made a decision that I feel was right for me in this whole recruiting thing. Now that it is over, I can relax and work on my game and my senior season.” — Je’rel Bolder

2024 Projection

Bolder should be in the wide receiver rotation next fall.

Video highlights