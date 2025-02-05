Published Feb 5, 2025
Letter of intent No. 20: Inside linebacker Ke'Von Carter
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The 20th letter of intent comes from outside linebacker Ke'Von Carter of San Antonio (Texas) Wagner High.

Here is a full bio on Carter.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Advertisement

Statistics

Senior year stats: Carter finished with 63 tackles (37 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Two stars.

247: Three stars, No. 81 overall in Texas and No. 80 linebacker nationally.

ESPN: Three stars, No. 229 overall in Texas and No. 99 linebacker nationally.

On3: Three stars, No. 221 overall in Texas and No. 133 linebacker nationally.

Recruitment

Carter verbally committed to Texas State on June 17, but elected not to sign during the first signing period. NC State then came along and landed him Jan. 10.

NC State, Houston, Washington State, Arkansas State, Houston Christian, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Texas State, UTEP and Texas-San Antonio had all offered Carter.

Recruiter of Record

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.

Quotable

“The connection was really good, and the process was smooth. He came down, Coach Eliot. He came to see me Thursday, and we hit it off like crazy. After that, he visited my house and my Grandma, and she really liked him.” — Ke'Von Carter

2024 Projection

Carter is likely to redshirt next year.

Video highlights

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE