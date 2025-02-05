Letter of intent No. 20: Inside linebacker Ke'Von Carter

The 20th letter of intent comes from outside linebacker Ke'Von Carter of San Antonio (Texas) Wagner High. Here is a full bio on Carter.

Statistics

• Senior year stats: Carter finished with 63 tackles (37 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 81 overall in Texas and No. 80 linebacker nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 229 overall in Texas and No. 99 linebacker nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 221 overall in Texas and No. 133 linebacker nationally.

Recruitment

Carter verbally committed to Texas State on June 17, but elected not to sign during the first signing period. NC State then came along and landed him Jan. 10. NC State, Houston, Washington State, Arkansas State, Houston Christian, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Texas State, UTEP and Texas-San Antonio had all offered Carter.

Recruiter of Record

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot.

Quotable

“The connection was really good, and the process was smooth. He came down, Coach Eliot. He came to see me Thursday, and we hit it off like crazy. After that, he visited my house and my Grandma, and she really liked him.” — Ke'Von Carter

2024 Projection

Carter is likely to redshirt next year.

Video highlights