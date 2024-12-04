Letter of intent No. 5: Defensive end Colby Cronk

The fifth letter of intent comes from defensive end Colby Cronk of Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High. Here is a full bio on Cronk.

Advertisement

Statistics

• Senior year: Cronk finished with 120 tackles (87 solo), 57 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two caused fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a touchdown this season, plus a pass defended. He also had two carries for 24 yards. • Junior year: Cronk had 75 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his junior year. He was offered Nov. 8, 2023. • Sophomore year: Cronk had 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 45 quarterback hurries his sophomore year.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247: Three stars, No. 67 overall in Florida and No. 46 edge defensive end nationally. • ESPN: Four stars, No. 49 overall in Florida and No. 40 defensive end nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 102 overall in Florida and No. 84 edge defensive end nationally.

Recruitment

Cronk was an early commit to the Wolfpack on March 22, 2024. Cronk picked NC State over offers from Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh. Cronk also had Group of Five offers from Florida International, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida and Western Michigan. NC State offered Cronk on Nov. 8, 2023.

Recruiter of Record

NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

"Coach Wiles had a real big impact. We've been staying in contact, before this trip. He's a really great person and I was able to see the way he coaches and in meetings, plus actual practice. I love the way he does that. That was a big impact." — Colby Cronk

2024 Projection

NC State hasn't hesitated in working in a young defensive end in the rotation, so he could be getting a role next year.

Video highlights