Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Cam Strong

The 13th letter of intent comes from cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna High.
Here is a full bio on Strong.
Statistics
Senior year stats: 25 tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 14 overall in South Carolina and No. 51 cornerback nationally.
• 247: Three stars, No. 21 overall in South Carolina and No. 69 cornerback nationally.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 20 overall in South Carolinian No. 88 cornerback nationally.
• On3: Three stars, No. 22 overall in South Carolina and No. 93 cornerback nationally.
Recruitment
Strong officially visited the Mountaineers on May 31-June 2, NC State on June 7-9 and Yellow Jackets on June 14-16. He verbally committed June 21, 2024, and while he looked around some in the fall, he remained solid.
Strong also was offered by Duke, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, plus Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia State, Mercer, South Florida and Toledo.
The Wolfpack offered Strong on Oct. 17, 2023.
Recruiter of Record
Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.
Quotable
“When I saw him come, that showed love instantly. They hadn’t even offered me when they did that [watch him play]. He always kept it real and he didn’t always want to talk about football. He always checks up with my family all the time. He’s really genuine. Who wouldn’t want to play for a coach like that?” — Cam Strong
2024 Projection
NC State returns three cornerbacks with experience, but will need to find a fourth.
Video highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE