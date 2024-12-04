Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Cam Strong

The 13th letter of intent comes from cornerback Cam Strong of Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna High. Here is a full bio on Strong.

Advertisement

Statistics

Senior year stats: 25 tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 14 overall in South Carolina and No. 51 cornerback nationally. • 247: Three stars, No. 21 overall in South Carolina and No. 69 cornerback nationally. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 20 overall in South Carolinian No. 88 cornerback nationally. • On3: Three stars, No. 22 overall in South Carolina and No. 93 cornerback nationally.

Recruitment

Strong officially visited the Mountaineers on May 31-June 2, NC State on June 7-9 and Yellow Jackets on June 14-16. He verbally committed June 21, 2024, and while he looked around some in the fall, he remained solid. Strong also was offered by Duke, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, plus Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia State, Mercer, South Florida and Toledo. The Wolfpack offered Strong on Oct. 17, 2023.

Recruiter of Record

Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

Quotable

“When I saw him come, that showed love instantly. They hadn’t even offered me when they did that [watch him play]. He always kept it real and he didn’t always want to talk about football. He always checks up with my family all the time. He’s really genuine. Who wouldn’t want to play for a coach like that?” — Cam Strong

2024 Projection

NC State returns three cornerbacks with experience, but will need to find a fourth.

Video highlights