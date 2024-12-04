Letter of intent No. 15: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset

The 15th letter of intent comes from tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset of Antioch (Tenn.) High.
Here is a full bio on Whitset.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 34 overall in Tennessee.
• 247: Four stars, No. 8 overall in Tennessee and No. 20 tackle nationally.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 33 overall in Tennessee and No. 93 tackle nationally.
• On3: Four stars, No. 239 overall nationally, No. 8 overall in Tennessee and No. 21 tackle nationally.
Recruitment
Whitset verbally committed to Purdue, but then NC State offered him Sept. 9, and officially visited Raleigh on Oct. 5-6. Whitset flipped to the Wolfpack on Oct. 12.
Whitset has P4 offers from NC State, Purdue, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt, along with offers from Alabama State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State, East Carolina, Liberty, Morgan State, Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo and Alabama-Birmingham.
Whitset verbally committed to Purdue on April 30, and then officially visited West Lafayette, Ind., last June.
Recruiter of Record
Offensive line coach Garett Tujague.
Quotable
“Coach [Garett] Tujague was fired up. That was some good news for him and to Coach Dave [Doeren], who was also fired up. [Doeren] said he was happy to have me and to be part of the family. I knew I was really a priority and I felt like that. I felt the whole feeing, so why not do it.” — Ta’Khyian Whitset
2024 Projection
Whitset will likely redshirt next year.
