Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 18:44:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Bios: NC State's class of 2019

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Missed any of the in-depth bios of NC State's 19 announced signees on Wednesday. Here they all are in one place.

Four-star corner Shyheim Battle from Rocky Mount (N.C.) High

Four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High

Three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins from Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High

Three-star offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

Three-star quarterback Ty Evans from Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge High

Three-star defensive back Jalen Frazier from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High

Three-star defensive back Jakeen Harris from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School

Four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High

Quarterback Bailey Hockman, Florida State transfer

Four-star defensive end Savion Jackson from Clayton (N.C.) High

Three-star running back Zonovan Knight from Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High

Three-star receiver Keyon Lesane from Matthews (N.C.) Butler High

Three-star offensive lineman Zovon Lindsay from Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian

Three-star safety Khalid Martin from Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High

Three-star offensive lineman Timothy McKay from Raleigh (N.C.) Wakefield High

Three-star offensive lineman Dylan McMahon from Savannah (Ga.) Christian School

Three-star linebacker Jaylon Scott from Shelby (N.C.) High

Three-star linebacker Drake Thomas from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High

Three-star receiver Chris Toudle from Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High

