Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-2.5 and 301 pounds … Was laser-timed at 5.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.62 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 37.5-foot power ball throw and 21.6-inch vertical leap … Finished with a rating of 69.78.

Stats:

• Senior: Registered 83 tackles (51 solo) in nine games, including six sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble … Also returned five kickoffs for an average of 22.6 yards and one punt for 10 yards and hauled in five passes for 70 yards.

• Junior: Posted 79 tackles (37 solo), including nine sacks and a safety, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in 12 games.

• Sophomore: Made 130 tackles (105 solo), five sacks, a quarterback hurry, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

• Freshman: Had 86 tackles (29 solo), including a sack, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles in nine games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 184 recruit nationally, No. 9 defensive tackle in the country and No. 7 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 202 recruit nationally, No. 12 cornerback in the country and No. 7 player in the state.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 279 recruit nationally, No. 21 defensive tackle in the country and No. 9 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 12 player in the state regardless of class.

• Charlotte Observer: No. 13 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game but did not play because of an injury sustained during his senior season.

• Named to the WSOC Big 22 for its Charlotte-based viewing area’s high school football players.

• Also played basketball and threw the shot put in track.

Recruitment:

• NC State was the first school to offer him, extending one in the spring following his sophomore season.

• Developed into a national level recruit with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

• Chose NC State over Georgia and UNC on June 18 and held firm despite overtures from new UNC head coach Mack Brown in December. Expected to enroll early and his cousin is former NCSU defensive tackle B.J. Hill of the New York Giants.



Recruiter of record:

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Quotable:

“NC State is getting a phenomenal player. We call him ‘Friday Night Lights’ and [in college], he can be ‘Saturday’s.’ He is just a freak when it comes to size and speed. There is a reason why everybody was after him. They got a good one.” — North Stanly head coach Scott Crisco.

Scouting report:

• High-motor defensive tackle who moves well.

• Has the ideal size/frame for an interior lineman.

• Probably best suited for three-technique defensive tackle due to his ability to be disruptive in the backfield.

2019 projection:

A lot will depend on how quickly Clark can recover from his torn labrum in his shoulder, which he suffered during his senior season. If he can recover quick enough to participate in the summer’s conditioning program, he has a chance to get onto the field this fall due to depth concerns at defensive tackle.