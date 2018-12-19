Letter of intent No. 12: Four-star DE Savion Jackson
Measurables:
• Listed at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds … Reportedly timed at 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Stats:
• Senior: Had 60 tackles (33 solo), including 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and four blocked kicks (three field goals and one punt) in nine games.
• Junior: Piled up 56 tackles (37 solo), eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in 14 games.
• Sophomore: Made 51 tackles (18 solo), including 19.5 for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games.
Ratings:
• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 120 prospect nationally, No. 10 strong-side defensive end in the country and No. 4 player in the state.
• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 168 prospect nationally, No. 12 strong-side defensive end in the country and No. 5 player in the state.
• ESPN: Four stars, No. 34 prospect nationally, No. 5 defensive end in the country and No. 1 player in the state.
• Fayetteville Observer: No. 3 player in the state.
• Charlotte Observer: No. 2 player in the state.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Picked for the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.
• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game and started, making four tackles and a fumble recovery (had a sack taken away by a penalty).
• Named the conference defensive player of the year as a junior.
Recruitment:
• Quickly established himself as a national recruit with offers from Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee among numerous others.
• Narrowed his list to a final five of offers from Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
• Verbally committed to the Wolfpack on June 13 over South Carolina and expected to enroll early.
Recruiter of record:
Running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings
Quotable:
“He’s an explosive athlete. He’s flexible, he can redirect. Weight room-wise he cleans over 300 pounds. He’s up to [6-foot-3] 260 pounds and he’s actually gotten faster. I think that the sky is the limit for him.” — Clayton head coach Hunter Jenks.
Scouting report:
• Active, high-motor defensive end.
• Possesses a good combination of strength and athleticism.
• Has the potential to be equally adept against the run and pass.
2019 projection:
Jackson’s size and talent, plus the fact that he is enrolling early, enhances the probability that Jackson will play as a true freshman. NC State likes to play 4-5 defensive ends, and there is room for Jackson to get into that rotation.
——
