Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp was 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.98 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.25 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 35.5-foot power ball throw and 31.5-inch vertical leap … Finished with a rating of 82.62.

Stats:

• Senior: Completed 176 of 307 passes (57.3 percent) for 2,665 yards and 33 touchdowns with 14 picks in 14 games … Also rushed 56 times for 355 yards and 11 scores.

• Junior: Was 218-of-349 passing (62.5 percent) for 3,627 yards and 42 scores with seven picks in 14 games … Ran 45 times for 168 yards and eight additional touchdowns.

• Sophomore: Threw for 3,130 yards on 197-of-328 passing (60.1 percent) and 30 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 11 contests … Ran for a score.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 1 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 3 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 21 pocket passer in the country and No. 2 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2018 Nike Elite 11 camp in Dallas for the top 12 quarterbacks advancing out of the regionals.

• Led Palmer Ridge to back-to-back Class 3A state titles, including playing with a torn MCL during the playoffs in his senior season.

• Gatorade Player of the Year in Colorado in 2017.

• Picked by USA Today as the state’s Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.

• Also picked for the 2017-18 Gazette Preps Male Peak Performer of the Year and Gazette Preps 3A-1A Football Peak Performer of the Year following the 2017 campaign.

• Third player in state history to amass 10,000 total yards.

Recruitment:

• Originally committed to Arkansas in the summer before his junior season, but opened up his recruitment when Bret Beliema was fired as head coach.

• NC State offered at that point, but Evans decided to commit to home-state Colorado in January.

• After a coaching change at Colorado, officially visited NC State and then announced Dec. 10 that he had flipped his commitment to the Wolfpack.

Recruiter of record:

Former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz

Quotable:

"Ty has earned the opportunity to play at [a] premier school. He’s worked his tail off.” — Palmer Ridge head coach Tom Pulford to The Tribune

Scouting report:

• Has a strong arm and good mobility.

• Seems to possess that “it” factor with his toughness and ability to lead teams to state titles.

• Will have to get bigger and stronger to withstand the hits in the ACC.

2019 projection:

It’s wide open competition for quarterback that Evans will step into, and he has the benefit of enrolling early. However, odds probably favor Evans redshirting unless he proves to be an exceptionally quick study to the college game.