NC State is adding three recruits that will not be announced because they are blueshirts. Those players cannot be discussed because they are technically not signees, but when they arrive for preseason camp will immediately be put on scholarships. It is, in essence, a way for colleges to work around scholarship limit numbers. Here are profiles on NC State's three blueshirts.

Mimms was a one-time Vanderbilt commit who flipped to NC State. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Measurables: • Listed at 6-0, 205 pounds. Stats: • Senior: Ran 203 times for 1,232 yards (6.1 yards a carry) and 20 touchdowns in 10 games. • Junior: Had 69 rushes for 715 yards (10.4 yards a run) and six touchdowns while adding a receiving score in 14 contests. • Sophomore: Tallied 17 carries for 109 yards (6.4 yards a rush) and two scores in five games. Ratings: • Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 101 running back in the country and No. 19 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 98 running back in the country and No. 17 player in the state. Honors/accomplishments: • Was honorable mention all-state for Class 6A as a senior. • Also selected to the Indianapolis Star All-USA Central Indiana squad and picked all-county and all-conference. • Also plays baseball. Recruitment: • Originally verbally committed to Vanderbilt, his first Power Fiver offer, over Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State and Miami (Ohio) in July. • Did not sign in December and decommitted in January. • Announced his commitment to NC State and will blueshirt, which means he will enroll as a walk-on on the first day of preseason camp and immediately be put on scholarship. Quotable: “I’ve seen Mimms live several times in the past couple of years at both games and in camps. He’s a bigger-framed back and a powerful runner with good balance. I question whether he has the quickness to be an every-down ball carrier in the ACC, but he can be a serviceable short-yardage guy.” — Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt Scouting report: • In the mold of a physical running back. • Does his best running downhill. • Not known for speed or explosiveness. 2019 projection: Mimms will be at a small disadvantage because he will not participate in the summer conditioning program, so how well he maintains his workouts at home will play a role in his chances of getting on the field next fall. If he can prove adept in short-yardage situations, he could have a situational role.

Shimko was the long snapper in the All-American Game in San Antonio in January. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Measurables: • Listed at 6-0, 200 pounds. Ratings: • Rubio Long Snapping: Five stars and No. 4 senior long snapper in the country. • 247Sports: No. 5 long snapper in the country. • ESPN: No. 7 long snapper in the country. Honors/accomplishments: • Played in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January. • Also played linebacker for his team. Recruitment: • NC State originally landed a verbal commitment from Drew Little as a long snapper, but he switched his pledge over the summer to UNC. • Shimko was offered an offer after a strong camp performance in June. • Committed to NC State on June 19 and will blueshirt, which means he will enroll as a walk-on on the first day of preseason camp and immediately be put on scholarship. Recruiter of record: Former tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner Quotable: “Shimko was outstanding at the Rubio Long Snapping Fall Camp in GA on Dec. 2, 2018. Truly one of the most dominant long snappers to go through Rubio Long Snapping in quite some time. He ended up winning the speed competition with times well under 0.75. His snaps actually pick up speed as they approach the punter and, as always, Shimko gets better the more tired he gets. It’s amazing to watch.” — Chris Rubio 2019 projection: Shimko is expected to immediately take over as NC State’s long snapper after the graduation of Tyler Griffiths.

Walker was an all-state performer as a senior. Rivals.com