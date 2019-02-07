Meet the NC State football blueshirt recruits
NC State is adding three recruits that will not be announced because they are blueshirts. Those players cannot be discussed because they are technically not signees, but when they arrive for preseason camp will immediately be put on scholarships. It is, in essence, a way for colleges to work around scholarship limit numbers.
Here are profiles on NC State's three blueshirts.
Measurables:
• Listed at 6-0, 205 pounds.
Stats:
• Senior: Ran 203 times for 1,232 yards (6.1 yards a carry) and 20 touchdowns in 10 games.
• Junior: Had 69 rushes for 715 yards (10.4 yards a run) and six touchdowns while adding a receiving score in 14 contests.
• Sophomore: Tallied 17 carries for 109 yards (6.4 yards a rush) and two scores in five games.
Ratings:
• Rivals.com: Two stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 101 running back in the country and No. 19 player in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 98 running back in the country and No. 17 player in the state.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Was honorable mention all-state for Class 6A as a senior.
• Also selected to the Indianapolis Star All-USA Central Indiana squad and picked all-county and all-conference.
• Also plays baseball.
Recruitment:
• Originally verbally committed to Vanderbilt, his first Power Fiver offer, over Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State and Miami (Ohio) in July.
• Did not sign in December and decommitted in January.
• Announced his commitment to NC State and will blueshirt, which means he will enroll as a walk-on on the first day of preseason camp and immediately be put on scholarship.
Quotable:
“I’ve seen Mimms live several times in the past couple of years at both games and in camps. He’s a bigger-framed back and a powerful runner with good balance. I question whether he has the quickness to be an every-down ball carrier in the ACC, but he can be a serviceable short-yardage guy.” — Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt
Scouting report:
• In the mold of a physical running back.
• Does his best running downhill.
• Not known for speed or explosiveness.
2019 projection:
Mimms will be at a small disadvantage because he will not participate in the summer conditioning program, so how well he maintains his workouts at home will play a role in his chances of getting on the field next fall. If he can prove adept in short-yardage situations, he could have a situational role.
Measurables:
• Listed at 6-0, 200 pounds.
Ratings:
• Rubio Long Snapping: Five stars and No. 4 senior long snapper in the country.
• 247Sports: No. 5 long snapper in the country.
• ESPN: No. 7 long snapper in the country.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Played in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.
• Also played linebacker for his team.
Recruitment:
• NC State originally landed a verbal commitment from Drew Little as a long snapper, but he switched his pledge over the summer to UNC.
• Shimko was offered an offer after a strong camp performance in June.
• Committed to NC State on June 19 and will blueshirt, which means he will enroll as a walk-on on the first day of preseason camp and immediately be put on scholarship.
Recruiter of record:
Former tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner
Quotable:
“Shimko was outstanding at the Rubio Long Snapping Fall Camp in GA on Dec. 2, 2018. Truly one of the most dominant long snappers to go through Rubio Long Snapping in quite some time. He ended up winning the speed competition with times well under 0.75. His snaps actually pick up speed as they approach the punter and, as always, Shimko gets better the more tired he gets. It’s amazing to watch.” — Chris Rubio
2019 projection:
Shimko is expected to immediately take over as NC State’s long snapper after the graduation of Tyler Griffiths.
Measurables:
• Listed at 6-5, 240 pounds.
Stats:
• Senior: Hauled in 15 passes for 156 yards and four scores.
• Junior: Had 40 receptions for 371 yards and seven touchdowns
Ratings:
• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 36 player in the state.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 79 tight end in the country and No. 76 player in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 33 tight end in the country and No. 71 player in the state.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game.
• Named first-team all-state by The Associated Press and second-team by USA Today in 2018.
• Chosen to the Asheville Citizen-Times All-Western North Carolina first team as a senior.
• Also plays basketball.
Recruitment:
• Earned an offer from NC State after a strong performance at its summer camp.
• Added ACC offers from Louisville and Wake Forest after picking the Wolfpack but never wavered in his commitment.
• Is a blueshirt, which means he will enroll as a walk-on on the first day of preseason camp and immediately be put on scholarship.
Recruiter of record:
Former offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford
Quotable:
“I thought a great fit for me. This is the offer I had been waiting on.” — Walker
Scouting report:
• Made the adjustment from playing primarily an outside receiver to a on the line tight end as a senior.
• Has good size and hands and is a solid athlete.
• Needs to continue improving his blocking.
2019 projection:
Walker comes into an ideal developmental situation at NC State. The Pack is not hurting for immediate help at the position, which will allow Walker to continue to develop his blocking skills.
——
