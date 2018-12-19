Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• Was listed on the FSU roster at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds … At a Nike Camp in high school was laser-timed at 4.96 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.46 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 30.5-inch vertical leap and a 30.0-foot power ball throw.

Stats (High School):

• Senior: Completed 169 of 306 passes (55.2 percent) for 2,604 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight picks in 13 games.

• Junior: Was 56-of-111 passing (50.5 percent) for 934 yards and eight scores with four picks in five games.

• Sophomore: Threw for 2,520 yards on 141-of-277 passing (50.9 percent) and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions in 11 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com (High school – 2017 class): Three stars, No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 44 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 42 junior college recruit nationally and No. 2 pro-style JC quarterback in the country.

• 247Sports (High school): Three stars, No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 28 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 1 JC pocket passer in the country.

• ESPN (High school): Four stars, No. 180 recruit nationally, No. 11 pocket passer in the country and No. 21 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Completed 11 of 22 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown in FSU’s 2018 spring game.

• Is eighth all-time in Georgia high school football with 94 touchdown passes.

• His father Kyle Hockman was his high school coach, and he was a three-year starter.

Recruitment:

• In high school was a one-time Georgia commit who switched to Florida State after a coaching change in Athens, Ga.

• Chose to transfer from FSU before this season and picked NC State in September.

• Will enroll in January and be eligible this fall, and will be listed as a redshirt sophomore.

Recruiter of record:

Former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz

Quotable:

“Florida State was not happy to see him go. He really showed a lot of potential. There are sometimes you have a backup leave where nobody cares, but I think people were not happy to see him leave, and they were certainly less happy to see when after a stint at a junior college he was going to be back in the ACC.” — WarChant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel

Scouting report:

• Known for his strong left arm and reputedly plays with moxie.

• The book on him in high school was he needed to improve his accuracy.

• Has the benefit of participating in college practices but will have to learn a new playbook.

2019 projection:

Hockman will figure prominently into the mix in the race to replace Ryan Finley as NC State’s starting quarterback. Hockman will enroll in January and participate in spring drills.