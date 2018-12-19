Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the All-American Combine in San Antonio was 6-foot-2, 289 pounds with a 6-foot-3 wingspan and laser-timed at 5.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 25.5-inch vertical leap and 8-foot-2 standing broad jump.

Stats:

• Senior: Totaled 87 tackles (65 solo), including 11 for loss and four sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in 13 games.

• Junior: Had 41 tackles (22 solo), including seven for loss and a sack, and a blocked punt in 10 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 9 center in the country and No. 85 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 7 center in the country and No. 71 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 8 center in the country and No. 82 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named first-team all-state as a junior and senior for Class A private schools.

• Picked first-team all-region as a junior and senior after being second team as a sophomore.

• Older brother Ryan started a school-record 53 straight games at center for Florida State and was All-ACC.

• Also does track where he was third in the shot put and second in the discus as a junior in the Georgia High Schools 1-A private schools state championship.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by NC State during the spring evaluation period.

• Also collected Power Five conference offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Northwestern and Virginia.

• Verbally committed to NC State on June 8.

Recruiter of record:

Safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof

Quotable:

"He is a smart kid. He is a tough kid. He works hard and he wants to be the best. He is true center and one who has his brother to lean on and learn from. I love his intensity. He is a quiet kid, but on the field, he makes a lot of noise.” — Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons

Scouting report:

• Known for his toughness and physicality.

• Size-wise is well suited to play center and has experience snapping in high school.

• Must make the jump in competition from small private school to the ACC.

2019 projection:

McMahon still has to get stronger and adjust to a whole new level of football, which means he is a likely redshirt, even though NC State is replacing its starter at center.