Measurables:

• Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds … At a Shrine Bowl combine was hand-timed at 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.4 seconds in the shuttle … Had an 8-foot-10 3/8 standing broad jump.

Stats:

• Senior: Had 95 tackles (45 solo), including three for loss and a safety, two interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three blocked punts in 15 games … Returned three kickoffs for an average of 43.3 yards and one touchdown … Ran for a 73-yard TD on a fake punt and caught four passes for 98 yards and two scores.

• Junior: Collected 77 tackles (49 solo), including three for loss and one sack, a quarterback hurry, four interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 14 games … Returned four kickoffs for an average of 26.8 yards.

• Sophomore: Made 51 tackles (23 solo), including 1.5 for loss, a quarterback hurry, three interceptions (one pick six), four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 13 games.

• Freshman: Posted 64 tackles (36 solo), including one for a loss, four picks (one returned for a score), four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 55 safety in the country and No. 34 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 29 safety in the country and No. 15 player in the state.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 24 safety in the country and No. 11 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 24 player in the state

• Charlotte Observer: No. 19 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Helped East Forsyth win the NCHSAA 4A state title as a senior with an undefeated 15-0 record.

• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game, but missed the contest because of the state title game.

• Named to the Winston-Salem Journal all-area team as a sophomore and junior and picked all-conference both years.

• Was a Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.com in 2015.

• Also runs track.

• Older brother Nique’ is a sophomore receiver at North Carolina Central.

Recruitment:

• Has been on NC State’s radar since he was a freshman.

• Picked up offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin from Power Five conferences.

• Chose NC State on July 10 over Virginia Tech and West Virginia and expects to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Nickels coach Aaron Henry

Quotable:

“When you get a guy that is kind of special, you have him do everything. We’ve had him at free safety, strong safety, nickel and we’ll put him out at linebacker. A lot of it depends on the scheme of the offense that we are playing.” — East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert.

Scouting report:

• A good athlete with solid size for a safety.

• Is a ball hawk and proven playmaker.

• Needs to be more consistently physical.

2019 projection:

Odds favor Martin redshirting but he is a good candidate to take advantage of the new NCAA rule allowing a freshman to play four games and preserving the redshirt. Martin could help out some on special teams next year.