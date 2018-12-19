Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-2, 173 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.72 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.25 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 36.0-foot power ball throw and 30.8-inch vertical leap … Finished with a rating of 87.81.

Stats:

• Senior: Registered 34 tackles (25 solo) in eight games, including two for loss, intercepted a pass, broke up two more passes, recovered a fumble and forced one … Also returned five kickoffs for an average of 22.6 yards, one punt for 10 yards and hauled in five passes for 70 yards.

• Junior: Collected 31 tackles (24 solo and one for loss) and three pass breakups in 11 games … Caught 17 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns and returned four kickoffs for a 24.8-yard average.

• Sophomore: Made 36 tackles (29 solo), two interceptions (one pick six), five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 14 games … Made a pair of receptions for 58 yards.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 31 cornerback in the country and No. 12 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 44 cornerback in the country and No. 23 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 54 cornerback in the country and No. 31 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 9 player in the state.

• Charlotte Observer: No. 14 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game, but did not play because of an injury sustained during his senior season.

• Was named all-region by the Rocky Mount Telegram as a junior.

• Three-year starter

• Also played basketball, averaging 9.3 points per game as a junior.

Recruitment:

• Picked up an offer from NC State after a strong performance at its summer camp prior to his junior season.

• Duke and NC State were his lone offers until he blew up following his junior season and added offers from Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

• Chose NC State over Clemson on July 25 and will enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Cornerbacks coach George Barlow

Quotable:

“For his size at 173 or whatever, you’d think he was a cover kid, but he’s actually a tough physical kid. He does a good job filling the run and he’s a pretty good open field tackler.” — Rocky Mount head coach Jason Battle.

Scouting report:

• Excellent size/frame for a corner.

• Not an elite athlete but is athletic enough.

• Has the potential to make an early impact on special teams.

2019 projection:

NC State would love for Battle to get into the mix early and compete at corner, which is a position that has been targeted over the past two recruiting cycles as an area that needs to be upgraded. Battle’s best bet for early playing time however is on special teams, which he showed the potential for being able to do at Rocky Mount, especially in coverage units.