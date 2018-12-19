Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

Stats:

• Senior: Ran 56 times for 461 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 198 yards and two scores on offense … Posted 74 tackles (60 solo), including four for loss, a quarterback hurry, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, four fumble recoveries (one returned for a TD) and two forced fumbles on defense … Returned six kickoffs for an average of 27.0 yards and eight punts for an average of 17.5 yards … Played 13 games.

• Junior: Collected 103 tackles (71 solo), including two sacks and one for loss, five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games … Ran 19 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pair of passes for 39 yards and a score … Returned seven kickoffs for an average of 20.4 yards.

• Sophomore: Made 64 tackles (46 solo), including two for loss, three interceptions (one pick six), nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 108 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars and No. 130 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars and No. 124 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Won the Michael Finocchiaro Memorial Outstanding Football Player award, given to the best high school football player in Chatham County, as a senior.

• Was also named the 3-AAA Region Player of the Year by the coaches.

• Picked by ESPN Savannah as the All-Savannah Team Player of the Year.

• Also runs track and made the finals of the Georgia 2-A state championships in the 200-meter dash.

• Older brother Chris is a sophomore linebacker at Georgia Southern.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by NC State during the spring evaluation period.

• Other notable offers includes Boston College, Central Florida, Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Florida.

• Chose NC State on June 12.

Recruiter of record:

Safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof

Quotable:

“Jakeen is extremely active on defense. He’s very physical and we can do a lot with him. He can play man-to-man and run vertical with anyone, but we can also play him in the box and he can be physical against the run.” — Benedictine head coach Danny Britt to the Savannah News.

Scouting report:

• Is a versatile defensive back who could line up almost anywhere in the secondary.

• A good athlete who is willing to be physical.

• Showed, especially during his senior season, strong playmaking abilities.

2019 projection:

Harris is a prime candidate for the recruit that may be a bit off the radar that ends up playing as a true freshman. He was recruited to try out nickel first, but he can play multiple positions in the secondary and contribute on special teams.