Measurables:

• Was listed on the Oregon roster at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds.

Stats (Wake Forest/Oregon):

• Senior (Oregon): Caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in one game.

• Junior (WFU): Made 53 receptions for 683 yards and seven scores in 12 contests.

• Sophomore: Hauled in 38 catches for 447 yards and three scores in 12 games.

• Freshman: In 12 contests, caught 32 passes for 366 yards and three TDs.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com (High school – 2015 class): Three stars and No. 17 player in the state.

• 247Sports (High school): Three stars, No. 65 wide receiver in the country and No. 9 player in the state.

• 247Sports (Transfer): No. 44 available transfer in 2019.

• ESPN (High school): Three stars, No. 112 wide receiver in the country and No. 15 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Led Wake Forest in receptions as a junior and tied a school bowl record with two touchdown receptions in its Belk Bowl win over Texas A&M.

• Was ACC Receiver of the Week after catching eight passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns against NC State in 2017.

• Had four career 100-yard receiving games at Wake Forest, including two against NC State.

• Was able to use a redshirt at Oregon and will have one season of eligibility left. Had arrived at Oregon as a grad transfer before the 2018 campaign.

• Originally from Florence, S.C., where he played at Marlboro County High.

Recruitment:

• Left Oregon after falling behind on the depth chart while recovering from an offseason knee procedure.

• Received attention from Oklahoma, Rutgers and Western Illinois in addition to NC State.

• Visited NC State the weekend of Jan. 25 and committed at the end of the trip.

Quotable:

“I believe now I know what it feels like to lose it all and have the game taken away from you so I will value every rep, every practice, every film session and all of that will translate. I would like to have a role that will be remembered as one of the top single seasons in the Pack’s history ... but winning is living.” — Hines.

Scouting report:

• Speedy and quick receiver who thrives in the slot.

• Probably lacks the size to be an outside receiver in NC State’s offense.

• If healthy should be a weapon in the Pack’s offense.

2019 projection:

Hines arrives in Raleigh expected to play a major role in the passing attack. NC State returns just Thayer Thomas, a redshirt sophomore, at slot receiver, so Hines has an opportunity to immediately impact the offense.