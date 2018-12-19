Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds and laser-timed at 5.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 5.03 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 24.2-inch vertical leap and 33.0-foot power ball throw … Final Nike rating was 57.57.

Stats:

• Senior: Had 20 tackles (all solo), including three for loss, two sacks and a safety in seven games.

• Junior: Piled up 55 tackles (37 solo), including 14 for loss and seven sacks, an interception, three fumble recoveries (one returned for a score) and a forced fumble in 10 games.

• Sophomore: Finished with 49 tackles (28 solo), including nine for loss and six sacks, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in eight contests.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 52 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars and No. 60 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 83 defensive tackle nationally and No. 58 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 33 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named first-team all-state at offensive tackle by North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association as a senior.

• Was first-team all-region as a defensive tackle by the Fayetteville Observer following his junior season.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by NC State after his sophomore season.

• Also collected Power Five conference offers from South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia before picking the Pack on June 2.

• Expects to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings

Quotable:

“He has long arms. I just knew he had the possibility to play beyond NC State at left tackle. He has all the attributes, temperament and intelligence. He is one heck of a three-technique on defense.” — Trinity Christian head coach Chuck Webster

Scouting report:

• Could pass for a defensive tackle prospect in college, but athletically is more suited to play offensive line.

• Looks the part with an impressive frame.

• Still raw as an offensive tackle.

2019 projection:

Lindsay has never fully focused on playing offensive line and will need to continue to get bigger and fill out his frame, thus a redshirt is a good bet.



