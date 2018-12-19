Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds and laser-timed at 4.81 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.63 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 29.9-inch vertical leap and 31.0-foot power ball throw … Final Nike rating was 64.80.

Stats:

• Senior: Hauled in 27 passes for 451 yards and four scores and rushed 40 times for 316 yards and six additional touchdowns.

• Junior: Caught 38 passes for 736 yards and six touchdowns and ran 32 times for 267 yards and four more scores … Added 63 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups and returned a kick for a touchdown.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 46 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars and No. 53 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars and No. 42 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 27 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named to Charlotte-based WSOC’s viewing area Big 22 for high school football in 2018.

• Also wrestled and qualified for states as a freshman.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by NC State in January while at a junior day.

• Also collected Power Five conference offers from Indiana, North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia.

• Picked NC State on June 1 over UNC and expects to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Quotable:

“His explosiveness on his film, that jumps off at you. There are so many plays where he is close and he just has this other gear about him. He hits that gear and there is nothing you can do about it. He’s gone.” — Butler head coach Brian Hales

Scouting report:

• Has an explosive acceleration that helps him reach top speed quickly.

• Not a blazer but quick burst and ability to change directions swiftly offsets that.

• Ideally suited to play in the slot in college.

2019 projection:

Lesane has a chance to play soon because NC State may have an opening in the slot, depending on what redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers decides to do with turning pro or not.