Measurables:

• Listed at 6-1, 192 pounds.

Stats:

• Senior: Had 45 tackles, eight interceptions (one pick six), four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on defense. Returned 11 kickoffs for an average of 38.0 yards, including one score. Caught eight passes for 198 yards and two scores and ran for a touchdown.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Two stars.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 74 safety in the country and No. 151 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 37 safety in the country and No. 71 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named first-team All-Broward County as a senior for the largest classifications (6A-8A).

• Transferred to Piper High after playing previously at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

• Previously played linebacker before having a breakout season at safety.

• Also runs track, reaching the 4-A state finals as a junior in the 400-meter dash (sixth), long jump (fifth) and triple jump (13th) while helping the 1,600 relay team finish second.

Recruitment:

• Originally verbally committed to Baylor in December but did not sign.

• Added offers from Indiana, Kansas, Louisville and NC State in January and visited Indiana and NC State.

• Decommitted from Baylor Feb. 2 and announced he was coming to NC State on signing day.

Recruiter of record:

Receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator George McDonald

Scouting report:

• Late bloomer who thrived after transferring to Piper High.

• Used his athleticism to make plays all over the field as a senior for Piper

• Reputedly has good size for a safety.

2019 projection:

NC State returns some experience at safety, so it’s not a given that Powell comes in and plays right away. That said, Powell fills a need as the numbers at safety thin out after the senior class. There were just four scholarship safeties who are scheduled to be back in 2020 before Powell’s signing.