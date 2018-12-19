Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• Listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds … At a Shrine Bowl combine, was hand-timed at 4.8 seconds in the shuttle and had a 9-5 standing broad jump.

Stats:

• Senior: Had 101 tackles (43 solo), including 24 for loss and seven sacks, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and two blocked punts in 16 games … Ran six times for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards and a score.

• Junior: Compiled 85 tackles (43 solo), including 20 for loss and five sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts in 15 games.

• Sophomore: Tallied 51 tackles (25 solo), including 11 for loss and five sacks, three interceptions (one pick six), two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks (one field goal and one punt) in 16 games.

• Freshman: Posted 30 tackles (15 solo), including eight for a loss and three sacks, and a fumble recovery in 10 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 46 outside linebacker in the country and No. 30 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 48 outside linebacker in the country and No. 32 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 49 outside linebacker in the country and No. 28 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 18 player in the state

Honors/accomplishments:

• Helped Shelby win state titles as a freshman, sophomore and senior (both games played at Carter-Finley Stadium).

• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game but missed the contest because of the state title game.

• Named his conference’s defensive player of the year as a senior.

• Made the Shelby Star all-region team and was all-conference as a junior.

Recruitment:

• Has been on NC State’s radar since he shined in the state title game at Carter-Finley Stadium as a sophomore.

• Picked up additional offers from Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia from Power Five conferences.

• Chose NC State on May 16 and expects to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Former offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford

Quotable:

“Jaylon has a very high ceiling in his development. I’m excited to see how he’ll do under Coach [Dave] Doeren. They are persistent and they have a vision of where they are going, and are on the right track.” — Shelby head coach Lance Ware.

Scouting report:

• Hard-hitting linebacker with a knack for making plays.

• Comes from one of the best high school football programs in the state.

• Is young for his class (turned 17 in September).

2019 projection:

NC State is building solid depth at linebacker. Scott has the abilities to make early contributions on special teams and perhaps play a few games while potentially preserving his redshirt under the new NCAA rules.