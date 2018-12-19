Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• Listed by Hough at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

Stats:

• Senior: Piled up 62 tackles (35 solo), including six for loss and a sack, and three interceptions (one pick six) in 12 games.

• Junior: Made 98 tackles (65 solo), including five for loss and a pair of sacks, and an interception in 15 games … Also returned 21 kickoffs for an 18.0-yard average.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Threes stars, No. 85 cornerback in the country and No. 36 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 86 cornerback in the country and No. 44 player in the state.

• ESPN: Threes stars, No. 64 cornerback in the country and No. 39 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 44 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named all-conference as a junior.

• Originally played at East Lincoln High in Denver, N.C., where he started as a sophomore and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished with 133 tackles in two years, before transferring to Hough for his last two seasons.

Recruitment:

• Picked up an offer from NC State at a January junior day.

• Also was offered by Duke, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina and West Virginia from Power Five conferences.

• Picked NC State on April 12.

Recruiter of record:

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Quotable:

“Ten years from now, NC State fans will look back and say ‘We got a really good football player.’ I think he can play anywhere in the country. He is a really good football player, great kid and fantastic family. He’ll play from year one. I don’t see him redshirting.” — Hough head coach Matthew Jenkins.

Scouting report:

• Physical defensive back who packs a punch.

• Versatile enough that he could project as a corner or nickel at NC State, and he also played safety for Hough.

• Is a bit undersized by traditional defensive back standards.

2019 projection:

The first priority for Frazier will be finding where he fits best in the defense. The early expectation is that Frazier will start out at corner. His earliest ticket to playing will probably come on special teams.