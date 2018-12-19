Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the All-American combine in San Antonio was 6-foot-2 and 316 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wing span … Was laser-timed at 5.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash and registered leaps of 26.0-inches in the vertical and 7-foot-10 in the standing broad jump … Reportedly can bench press 400 pounds and squat 600 pounds.

Stats:

• Junior: Had 65 tackles, including 24 for loss and 13 sacks.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 149 recruit nationally, No. 6 defensive tackle in the country and No. 6 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 26 defensive tackle in the country and No. 20 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 32 defensive tackle in the country and No. 20 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 5 player in the state.

• Charlotte Observer: No. 4 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star game where he started and had a solo tackle.

• Was all-conference and Durham Herald-Sun All-Area as a junior.

Recruitment:

• NC State, in the summer prior to his junior year, was first to offer Harris, but would be joined by Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee among numerous others following Harris’ junior campaign.

• Narrowed his choices to a final five of Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee.

• Chose NC State on July 9 and is expected to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable

Quotable:

“He has a great demeanor about him. He’s willing to be coached. He takes direction well. He wants to be better every day. A lot of time when you’re really skilled — you let that athleticism and that strength and that size to get away with something.He tries to get better every day, and that’s something that’s very special.” — Person head coach David Kleine.

Scouting report:

• Has high potential as a nose tackle at the college level.

• Boasts impressive explosiveness out of his stance and is tremendously strong.

• Needs to improve his mobility to make more plays in the backfield.

2019 projection:

Interior defensive tackle depth is a question mark on next year’s team after the unexpected departure of redshirt sophomore Shug Frazier, and Harris is an excellent candidate to get on the field early.