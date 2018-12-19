Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the All-American Combine in San Antonio was 6-foot-3.5 and 237 pounds with a 6-5 wingspan … Was laser-timed at 5.00 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 28.5-inch vertical leap and 9-foot-6 standing broad jump.

Stats:

• Senior: Had 89 tackles, including 14 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a field goal block in 12 games … Scored touchdowns on a block punt return and a 10-yard reception.

• Junior: Piled up 59 tackles, nine sacks and an interception in 11 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 63 strong-side defensive end in the country and No. 31 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 41 strong-side defensive end in the country and No. 27 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 58 defensive end in the country and No. 19 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 14 player in the state.



Honors/accomplishments:

• All-conference as a senior while helping Cox Mill set a school record for wins during an 8-4 season.

• Selected to the Independent Tribune’s (Cabarrus County publication) 2017 Football Dream Team.

• Named to the WSOC Big 22 for its Charlotte-based viewing area’s high school football players.

• Father Tommy Dawkins played at Appalachian State and in the NFL, and older brother Tommy also played for the Mountaineers.

• Also runs track and has been timed at 11.51 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Recruitment:

• Stock exploded in spring with offers from NC State, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UNC, Tennessee and others.

• Narrowed his list to a final five of Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and NC State.

• Verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Aug. 2 and expected to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Quotable:

“I think what really caught people was when they saw him in person and they realized this kid, he’s a legit 6-foot-4, long-armed, long-legged, lengthy guy who runs as well as he does, and he’s at 240 pounds right now in high school. I think that’s what really got people excited.” — Cox Mill head coach Craig Stewart.

Scouting report:

• High-potential prospect.

• Will need to fill out and get stronger but possesses ideal frame for a top defensive end.

• At his best is a disruptive pass rusher who can frequently get into the opposing backfield.

2019 projection:

Dawkins will need to get time to grow into his frame and get stronger, and fortunately for NC State it may have the luxury of letting Dawkins do that without pressing him into action. The new NCAA rules of letting players participate in four games while keeping his redshirt is tailor-made for a player like Dawkins who can get his feet wet and yet NC State could redshirt him and get the full benefit of his considerable upside.