Measurables:

• Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Stats:

• Senior: Caught 21 passes for 315 yards and three scores and rushed 43 times for 156 yards and four additional touchdowns in 11 games.

• Junior: Caught 32 passes for 556 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 47 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars and No. 41 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 21 H-tight end in the country and No. 48 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Was honorable mention all-area and all-conference as a junior.

• Also plays basketball, averaging 8.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a junior, and does track, where he is a two-time conference champ in the high jump with a personal best of 6-foot-4 in the event.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by NC State in January while at a junior day.

• Also collected Power Five conference offers from Maryland and Wake Forest.

• Picked NC State on March 16.

Recruiter of record:

Former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz

Quotable:

“He has great physical talent but the biggest compliment to him was his character and work ethic. That great of an athlete, it’s really a special thing.”— Hoggard head coach Craig Underwood

Scouting report:

• Fits the profile of NC State’s recent outside receiver recruits — tall and physical.

• Although not especially fast is a decent athlete.

• Did not begin playing receiver until his junior year in high school and is still learning the position. Previously played quarterback.



2019 projection:

Toudle is probably going to redshirt while he works on his explosiveness and also continues to learn the position.