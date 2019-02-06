Measurables:

• Listed at 5-10, 187 pounds … At the Nike Opening Regional in Washington, D.C. in the spring of 2017, had a 97.20 Nike Rating for the day, fifth highest among class of 2019 prospects in attendance … Was laser-timed at 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash (only nine players clocked under 4.6 seconds) and 4.27 seconds in the shuttle … Also had an impressive 38.3-inch vertical leap, third highest recorded at the camp.

Stats:

• Senior: Ran 128 times for 1,582 yards (12.4 yards a carry) and 20 touchdowns and added two receiving scores in 10 contests. Also made 16 tackles, two sacks and a pick six on defense.

• Junior: Had 166 rushes for 1,971 yards (11.9 yards a run) and 25 touchdowns while adding 10 receptions for 342 yards and four scores in 11 games. Also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

• Sophomore: Tallied 19 carries for 200 yards (10.5 yards a rush) and a score in two games.

• Freshman: Rushed 219 times for 1,652 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns and had a scoring reception in nine games.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 18 all-purpose running back in the country and No. 18 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 10 all-purpose running back in the country and No. 19 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 43 running back in the country and No. 17 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.

• Led team to back-to-back state titles his last two seasons.

• Named second-team All-USA Virginia by USA Today as a senior.

• Two-time selection to the Washington Post All-Met squad.

Recruitment:

• Originally verbally committed to Maryland in July.

• After a coaching change at Maryland made official visits to Michigan State and NC State.

• Switched his commitment to the Wolfpack on Jan. 28.

Recruiter of record:

Cornerbacks coach George Barlow

Quotable:

“He's a tougher runner than people give him credit for, but he's really explosive, he's a good receiver and I like what he can do in space. I really like his ability to score from pretty much anywhere on the field and make people miss in the open field.” — Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman

Scouting report:

• Noted for being a good athlete and a playmaker in the open field.

• His speed and big-play abilities could be a good fit for NC State’s zone-blocking schemes like it was for Nyheim Hines.

• Not known for his size and will need to get bigger to run at the college level.

2019 projection:

NC State, this spring, has three running backs on scholarship — sophomore Ricky Person Jr., redshirt freshman Trent Pennix and freshman Zonovan Knight. It’s highly unlikely to make it through a season with so few scholarship running backs, so Houston will have an opportunity to at a minimum take advantage of the new four-game redshirt rule.