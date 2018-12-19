Letter of intent No. 3: Three-star OL Timothy McKay
Measurables:
• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-3, 296 pounds and laser-timed at 5.16 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 27.3-inch vertical leap and 36.0-foot power ball throw.
Ratings:
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 30 offensive guard nationally and No. 25 player in the state.
• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 20 offensive guard nationally and No. 16 player in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 70 offensive guard nationally and No. 52 player in the state.
• Fayetteville Observer: No. 42 player in the state.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Named first-team all-conference as a senior.
• Brother Matt is a redshirt freshman quarterback for NC State.
Recruitment:
• Was offered by NC State in the summer prior to his junior season.
• Also offered by Duke.
• Was the first member of the Pack’s 2019 class to commit (Jan. 27) and expects to enroll early.
Recruiter of record:
Running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings
Quotable:
“That would be special because I’ve done it in high school, but to do it in college would be special.” — McKay on blocking for his brother at NC State.
Scouting report:
• Physically impressive offensive lineman who is very young for his class — he will turn 17 in January.
• Moves well for his size and appears to have a nice wing span, making him versatile enough to potentially play multiple positions on the offensive line.
• Plays with an aggressive approach and to the whistle.
2019 projection:
Given how young McKay is, he should probably use a redshirt year to acclimate to college and continue his physical and mental maturation processes, but McKay has very nice upside.
——
