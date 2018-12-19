Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-3, 296 pounds and laser-timed at 5.16 seconds in the shuttle … Had a 27.3-inch vertical leap and 36.0-foot power ball throw.

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 30 offensive guard nationally and No. 25 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 20 offensive guard nationally and No. 16 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 70 offensive guard nationally and No. 52 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 42 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Named first-team all-conference as a senior.

• Brother Matt is a redshirt freshman quarterback for NC State.

Recruitment:

• Was offered by NC State in the summer prior to his junior season.

• Also offered by Duke.

• Was the first member of the Pack’s 2019 class to commit (Jan. 27) and expects to enroll early.

Recruiter of record:

Running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings

Quotable:

“That would be special because I’ve done it in high school, but to do it in college would be special.” — McKay on blocking for his brother at NC State.

Scouting report:

• Physically impressive offensive lineman who is very young for his class — he will turn 17 in January.

• Moves well for his size and appears to have a nice wing span, making him versatile enough to potentially play multiple positions on the offensive line.

• Plays with an aggressive approach and to the whistle.

2019 projection:

Given how young McKay is, he should probably use a redshirt year to acclimate to college and continue his physical and mental maturation processes, but McKay has very nice upside.