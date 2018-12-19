Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Measurables:

• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-3.5 and 288 pounds … Was laser-timed at 5.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 25.6-inch vertical leap and 34.0-foot power ball throw.

Stats:

• Senior: Piled up 32 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and a safety, and 32 pancakes blocks,

Ratings:

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 31 offensive guard in the country and No. 29 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 35 offensive guard in the country and No. 21 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 27 offensive guard in the country and No. 27 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 26 player in the state.

• Charlotte Observer: No. 15 player in the state.

Honors/accomplishments:

• Was first-team all-sate by the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) as a senior.

• Also named first-team all-conference in 2018.

• Fraternal twin brother Osita has signed to play linebacker at Notre Dame.

• Also did track and wrestled, finishing second in the heavyweight class as a junior in the NCISAA state meet.

Recruitment:

• Recruiting started slowly for both Ikem and Osita Ekwonu before picking up in the spring.

• Ikem Ekwonu collected offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest from the Power Five conferences.

• Verbally committed to the Wolfpack on June 16.

Recruiter of record:

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner

Quotable:

“As a player, he hasn’t reached his potential. For us, he plays both ways. He had been offered by some schools as a defensive lineman and some as an offensive lineman. That speaks to his ability and his ceiling.” — Providence Day head coach Adam Hastings.

Scouting report:

• Physically gifted offensive line prospect with a long wing-span and good athleticism for the position.

• Plays with a high motor.

• Could pass for a high-major defensive tackle prospect, too.

2019 projection:

It’s unusual to see a true freshman make a mark on the offensive line, so odds favor Ekwonu getting a redshirt, but there is an opening for a newcomer to add depth to the interior.