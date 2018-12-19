Letter of intent No. 13: Three-star OL Ikem Ekwonu
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Measurables:
• At the Nike Camp in Charlotte was 6-foot-3.5 and 288 pounds … Was laser-timed at 5.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 25.6-inch vertical leap and 34.0-foot power ball throw.
Stats:
• Senior: Piled up 32 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and a safety, and 32 pancakes blocks,
Ratings:
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 31 offensive guard in the country and No. 29 player in the state.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 35 offensive guard in the country and No. 21 player in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 27 offensive guard in the country and No. 27 player in the state.
• Fayetteville Observer: No. 26 player in the state.
• Charlotte Observer: No. 15 player in the state.
Honors/accomplishments:
• Was first-team all-sate by the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA) as a senior.
• Also named first-team all-conference in 2018.
• Fraternal twin brother Osita has signed to play linebacker at Notre Dame.
• Also did track and wrestled, finishing second in the heavyweight class as a junior in the NCISAA state meet.
Recruitment:
• Recruiting started slowly for both Ikem and Osita Ekwonu before picking up in the spring.
• Ikem Ekwonu collected offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest from the Power Five conferences.
• Verbally committed to the Wolfpack on June 16.
Recruiter of record:
Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner
Quotable:
“As a player, he hasn’t reached his potential. For us, he plays both ways. He had been offered by some schools as a defensive lineman and some as an offensive lineman. That speaks to his ability and his ceiling.” — Providence Day head coach Adam Hastings.
Scouting report:
• Physically gifted offensive line prospect with a long wing-span and good athleticism for the position.
• Plays with a high motor.
• Could pass for a high-major defensive tackle prospect, too.
2019 projection:
It’s unusual to see a true freshman make a mark on the offensive line, so odds favor Ekwonu getting a redshirt, but there is an opening for a newcomer to add depth to the interior.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook