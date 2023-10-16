PITTSBORO — NC State senior wide receiver commit Jonathan Paylor is having a monster season in every way.

Paylor is on a near-historic roll and rushed for 404 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries Friday in traveling to Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High 48-29. He was excited for a few reasons — Northwood is one of the better opponents left on the schedule, NC State coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips were in attendance, and he’s friends with Northwood junior tight end/defensive end Gus Ritchey, who is also a Wolfpack commit.