The anticipation for this season has been building for Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon.

The offense will be turned over for Brandon this season, after playing in here and there a year ago. With NC State senior wide receiver commit Terrell Anderson and North Carolina senior wide receiver commit Alex Taylor as targets, the Whirlies should be exciting. Add in underrated junior running back Mitchell Summers and Brandon’s dual-threat ability, it could be a “pick your poison” kind of situation for opposing defenses.