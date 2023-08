Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan sophomore quarterback Jacob Smith is about to start a life-altering year.

Smith, who is verbally committed to NC State baseball, will be the full-time quarterback for Reagan, and numerous colleges are interested in him for that sport. He committed to NCSU baseball on Feb. 1, 2022, but the Wolfpack offered him at quarterback June 16, 2023. If he signs with a football program, he’ll become a walk-on in baseball.