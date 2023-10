PITTSBORO — Junior tight end/defensive end Gus Ritchey made waves when he verbally committed to North Carolina and then flipped to NC State nearly two weeks later in August.

Ritchey showed why he was such a coveted recruit Friday night with a big game, with his future college coaches in attendance.

Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood fell 48-29 to Burlington (N.C.) Cummings and senior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor. NCSU coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips in attendance.