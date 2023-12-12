Reidsville sophomore Kendre’ Harrison had declared he’d be back on the big stage.

Harrison and Reidsville lost 24-21 to Beulaville (N.C.) East Duplin High in the 2022 NCHSAA 2A state title game at UNC. Then Harrison and the Rams fell to Farmville (N.C.) Central in the 2023 NCHSAA 2A basketball championship game at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Reidsville roared through the playoffs and Harrison got his first state title with an impressive 28-18 win over Clinton (N.C.) High at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound tight end and defensive end had five catches for 95 yards and two scores, plus six tackles and a sack. Harrison even had a memorable play of carrying would-be tacklers.