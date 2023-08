WINSTON-SALEM — NC State landed crucial wide receiver target Terrell Anderson on Aug. 12, and he made his season debut for Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley last Friday.

Grimsley got off to a slow start, but came up with key plays late to roll to a 30-7 win at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor High. Anderson, who picked NC State over Michigan and Tennessee, among others, showcased his good speed and size at both wide receiver and in the return game.