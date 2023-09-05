WAKE FOREST — NC State senior linebacker commit Zane Williams understands he has a little bit of a target on his back, being a Wolfpack commit now.

Williams was able to play in front of NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson during last Friday’s 31-6 win over Southeast Raleigh High. The Cougars are off to a 2-1 start with Southern Durham (N.C.) High coming to town this Friday.

Williams and the defense aren’t lacking for motivation after giving up 54 points to Clayton (N.C.) High in the season-opening loss. Only Rolesville (N.C.) High and Raleigh Millbrook scored more than 21 points against Wake Forest last year.