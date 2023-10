CHARLOTTE — Things move fast in recruiting, and it has been quite a ride for reclassed sophomore right tackles Leo Delaney.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder played his first two years at Charlotte (N.C.) East Mecklenburg, but made the move to Providence Day. He is up to five offers, including one from NC State on June 15, and he’s helped the Chargers go 8-0 this season.