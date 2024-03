Sophomore safety Thomas Davis Jr. couldn’t have written a better script this year.

Davis has blossomed into a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, who is ranked No. 67 overall in the country and has 19 scholarship offers thus far. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder helped Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High win the NCHSAA 4A state title, where he did it alongside his cousins — sophomores Aiden Harris and Drew Harris.