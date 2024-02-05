CHAPEL HILL — Hickory (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Jamien Little helped make school history en route to a perfect season.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect helped Hickory go 16-0 and helped the Tornadoes top Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First 33-26 on Dec. 8, 2023, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel HIll, N.C.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder finished his junior year with 70 catches for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus 23 tackles and three interceptions at cornerback.

Little has high major offers from NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, with the Wolfpack offering him Oct. 29. He unofficially visited Jan. 20 for Junior Day.