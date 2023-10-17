PITTSBORO — Junior Gus Ritchey’s embrace of the tight end position is paying off.

Ritchey had an impressive display in a loss in front of his future college coach Friday. Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood played arguably its toughest team on the schedule with conference foe Burlington (N.C.) Cummings.

NC State coach Dave Doeren and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips attended the game to watch Ritchey and senior wide receiver commit Jonathan Paylor of Cummings High. Both future NCSU players helped put on a show, with Cummings winning 48-29 to improve to 7-1. Northwood fell to 6-3.