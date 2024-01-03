Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Scouting videos: NC State senior signee Keenan Jackson

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State senior wide receiver signee Keenan Jackson started the season strong and ended it as a champion.

The Wolfpack Central was able to watch Jackson and Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High in the season opener against Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill on Aug. 17 in Charlotte, N.C., and then again in the NCHSAA 4A state title game against Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard on Dec. 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Jackson verbally committed to North Carolina on June 29, 2023, and then flipped to NC State on National Signing Day on Dec. 20.

Rivals.com had NC State four-star signee ranked as the No. 14 overall player in North Carolina in the class of 2024.
Rivals.com had NC State four-star signee ranked as the No. 14 overall player in North Carolina in the class of 2024.

Statistics

Jackson had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 54-3 victory over Cox Mill.


Jackson had a big first half with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, plus recovered a fumble for a touchdown and had a tackle in the 56-21 victory over Wilmington Hoggard in the NCHSAA 4A state title game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement