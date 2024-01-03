NC State senior wide receiver signee Keenan Jackson started the season strong and ended it as a champion.
The Wolfpack Central was able to watch Jackson and Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High in the season opener against Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill on Aug. 17 in Charlotte, N.C., and then again in the NCHSAA 4A state title game against Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard on Dec. 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Jackson verbally committed to North Carolina on June 29, 2023, and then flipped to NC State on National Signing Day on Dec. 20.
Statistics
Jackson had five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 54-3 victory over Cox Mill.
Jackson had a big first half with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, plus recovered a fumble for a touchdown and had a tackle in the 56-21 victory over Wilmington Hoggard in the NCHSAA 4A state title game.
