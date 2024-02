Some plays tend to last the test of time, and that could be true for Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Harris.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Harris busted up a wedge and blocked a punt in the NCHSAA 4A state title game, it will be remembered. Harris blocked it and sophomore teammate Thomas Davis Jr., his cousin, scooped it up for the touchdown. Weddington rolled past Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard 56-21 to win the state championship at Carter-Finley Stadium.