CHAPEL HILL — Hickory (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Jamien Little put an exclamation mark on his season Friday.

Little helped Hickory got 16-0 with a 33-26 win over Fayetteville Seventy-First in the NCHSAA 3A state title game at Kenan Stadium at UNC.

Little finished with nine catches for 133 yards, and caused the Seventy-First defense concentrate on him, creating space for his teammates to make plays. He also added four tackles on defense.