Matthews (N.C.) Weddington sophomore Andrew Harris makes plays wherever he is lined up.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder can play defensive end, outside linebacker or be a H-back type on offense if called upon. Harris was a key cog in helping Weddington High go 14-2 and win the NCHSAA 4A state title at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Harris had a team-high eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in the 56-21 win over Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard, and showed why college coaches have been flocking to recruit him and his twin brother Aiden Harris, who is a defensive lineman.