MONROE — Junior athlete Jordan Young is full of quality options and has worked hard to establish himself as a national recruit at two positions.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder from Monroe High played crosstown foe Monroe Parkland on Oct. 6, with Monroe winning 55-7. Rivals.com ranks Young the No. 188 overall prospect in the class of 2025, the No. 5 overall player in North Carolina and No. 17 safety nationally.

Young recently came out with a top 13, with NC State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas. He was able to attend the Notre Dame at NC State game this season.