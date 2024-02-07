Advertisement
NC State's class of 2024 signees from Dec. 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The second National Signing Day is Wednesday, and NC State is hoping to land a top 30 class.

The Wolfpack are currently ranked No. 28 overall in the country by Rivals.com.

Click below to read the bios of the newest group of Wolfpack players who signed with coach Dave Doeren and his coaching staff.

Signed prospects in class of 2024

Letter of intent No. 1: Jivan Baly

Letter of intent No. 2: Isiah Jones

Letter of intent No. 3: Josh Alexander-Felton

Letter of intent No. 4: Cannon Lewis

Letter of intent No. 5: Zane Williams

Letter of intent No. 6: Jimmar Boston

Letter of intent No. 7: Jayden "Duke" Scott

Letter of intent No. 8: Justin Terrell

Letter of intent No. 9: Brody Barnhardt

Letter of intent No. 10: Joshua Ofor

Letter of intent No. 11: Trenton Mitchell

Letter of intent No. 12: Terrell Anderson

Letter of intent No. 13: Christian Zachary

Letter of intent No. 14: Tyler West

Letter of intent No. 15: Asaad Brown

Letter of intent No. 16: Jonathan Paylor

Letter of intent No. 17: Elijah Groves

Letter of intent No. 18: Ronnie Royal

Letter of intent No. 19: Wyatt Wright

Letter of intent No. 20: Dante Daniels

Letter of intent No. 21: Chase Bond

Letter of intent No. 22: Keenan Jackson

Letter of intent No. 23: Robby Martin

Letter of intent No. 24: Cedrick Bailey

