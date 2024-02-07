NC State's class of 2024 signees from Dec. 20
The second National Signing Day is Wednesday, and NC State is hoping to land a top 30 class.
The Wolfpack are currently ranked No. 28 overall in the country by Rivals.com.
Click below to read the bios of the newest group of Wolfpack players who signed with coach Dave Doeren and his coaching staff.
Signed prospects in class of 2024
Letter of intent No. 1: Jivan Baly
Letter of intent No. 2: Isiah Jones
Letter of intent No. 3: Josh Alexander-Felton
Letter of intent No. 4: Cannon Lewis
Letter of intent No. 5: Zane Williams
Letter of intent No. 6: Jimmar Boston
Letter of intent No. 7: Jayden "Duke" Scott
Letter of intent No. 8: Justin Terrell
Letter of intent No. 9: Brody Barnhardt
Letter of intent No. 10: Joshua Ofor
Letter of intent No. 11: Trenton Mitchell
Letter of intent No. 12: Terrell Anderson
Letter of intent No. 13: Christian Zachary
Letter of intent No. 14: Tyler West
Letter of intent No. 15: Asaad Brown
Letter of intent No. 16: Jonathan Paylor
Letter of intent No. 17: Elijah Groves
Letter of intent No. 18: Ronnie Royal
Letter of intent No. 19: Wyatt Wright
Letter of intent No. 20: Dante Daniels
Letter of intent No. 21: Chase Bond
Letter of intent No. 22: Keenan Jackson
Letter of intent No. 23: Robby Martin
Video
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE