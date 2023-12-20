• Junior year: He caught 64 passes for 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games, plus seven kickoff returns for 484 yards and three touchdowns. He added 29 tackles and three tackles for loss.

• Senior year: Anderson finished with 64 catches for 1,114 yards and 14 touchdowns, one carry for four yards and a touchdown, seven punt returns for 127 yards and seven kickoff returns for 278 yards (long of 83) and a touchdown.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 67 wide receiver in the country, No. 19 overall in North Carolina.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 139 nationally, No. 26 wide receiver in the country, No. 4 overall in North Carolina.

The class of 2024 was the year of the prep wide receiver in North Carolina, and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley senior wide receiver Terrell Anderson was a key part of that.

Anderson and wide receiver teammate Alex Taylor lit up defenses for three years and had spirited recruitments. Anderson ended up picking NC State over Tennessee, with Georgia offering him late and bringing him on an official visit. Taylor ended up picking North Carolina over NC State, and offers from Clemson, Virginia Tech and Penn State.

“When he [Anderson] gets to a place and a program like NC State, where he’ll get developed in the weight room and have the access to nutrition, and just the availability to all that stuff,” Grimsley coach Darryl Brown said. “He’ll just take off. He’ll get stronger, faster and bigger. As good as he is right now, I think he has a lot of room to grow.”

Anderson grew up in Detroit, Mich., before moving down to Greensboro. He helped Grimsley finish runner-up in the 2022 NCHSAA 4A state championship. Anderson was a feared deep threat and gifted in the return game.

“When the ball is in his hands, he can do special things with it,” Brown said. “A lot of people don’t think he’s that fast, but then you see him on film against a lot of good teams, and he has the ball in his hands and breaks free — nobody catches him.”

Brown had former NCSU running back Reggie Gallaspy at Greensboro Southern Guilford in the class of 2015. He is excited to see what Anderson does with the Wolfpack.

“He has really grown over the last three-and-a-half years,” Brown said. “He was a phenomenal talent when he got here, but has worked extremely hard to get better each and every year. He had a raw ability as a freshman and we knew right away he’d be something special.”

Brown said it worked out great for the Whirlies because both Anderson and Taylor pulled for each other. Grimsley went 39-3 during Anderson’s last three years. The program has had defensive linemen Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia), along with Anderson and Taylor. Sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon and junior defensive end Bryce Davis have next.

Brown said Anderson and Taylor set the tone this past year with their unselfishness.

“Never at any time in their careers did one of them say or get frustrated over not getting targets,” Brown said. “It is amazing how balanced we’ve been.”

— Jacey Zembal