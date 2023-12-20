The 10th letter of intent comes from linebacker Joshua Ofor of Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy's Mill High.

• Junior year: He had 85 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions in 10 games for the 7-4 Tigers.

• Senior year: Ofor finished with 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one interception, two caused fumbles and one pass defended. He rushed seven times for 32 yards and caught four passes for 12 yards.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 59 outside linebacker in the country, No. 97 overall in Georgia.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 58 linebacker in the country, No. 70 overall in Georgia.

NC State made Joshua Ofor a priority last June, and made sure he felt it during the fall.

Ofor officially visited when NC State hosted Notre Dame, and verbally committed eight days later. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder ended up being one four high school linebackers that NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson signed.

Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy’s Mill coach Earthwind Moreland believes in Ofor’s down the road potential.

“He had 100-plus tackles and just dominated,” Moreland said. “He basically averaged 10-plus tackles a game. He had to be more of a leader [as a senior]. The other guys he played around his junior year, they were pretty decent. He didn’t have to necessarily be the vocal guy, the leader or the take-charge guy.”

Moreland said it was hard to take Ofor off the field on defense and special teams, and he even logged snaps on offense.

“He just had a different kind of moxie about himself,” Moreland said. “The way he approached the game and how he saw the weight room. He attacked the weight room differently. After practice, he was going into the weight room, or before practice.”

Ofor’s work ethic translated to his studies off the field.

“He attacked the classroom, so he could be an early enrollee,” Moreland said. “He got that taken care of in the first semester.”

The next step in his progression is to take advantage of NC State’s strength and conditioning program and nutritional staff.

“He’ll get the meals in him and get acclimated to the college life,” Moreland said. “I think he’ll do tremendous things, and that will work wonders for him.”

— Jacey Zembal