Letter of intent No. 2: Isiah Jones
The second letter of intent comes from running back Isiah Jones of Rolesville (N.C.) High.
Here is a full bio on Jones.
Stats
• Senior year: He had 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in four games played. Jones add two catches for minus-five yards.
• Junior year: He had 154 carries for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns, and six catches for 47 yards.
• Freshman year: He rushed 65 times for 442 yards and two scores.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 87 running back in the country, No. 40 overall in North Carolina.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 87 running back in the country, No. 41 overall in North Carolina.
Rolesville (N.C.) High coach Ranier Rackley
The football Gods weren't on Isiah Jones' side during his senior year at Rolesville High.
Jones suffered an ankle injury before the season, and gave it a go in about two games, but it just never came together for him and he underwent a surgery.
The hope was that he'd be able to play if the Rams made it to the NCHSAA 4A state title game, but then Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons pulled off the 28-21 win the quarterfinals, and that dream ended too.
Jones had showed his potential his junior year with 154 carries for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns. He clocked 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash at NC State's camp last June, which led to his scholarship offer and ultimately his commit.
Rolesville coach Ranier Rackley looks forward to what a healthy Jones does in college.
"He should be good now," Rackley said. "He's excited. I probably talk to Isiah every day about the process. He loved his official visit. He knows he made the right decision. I'm excited to see what he does next in the next chapter of his life."
While Jones couldn't play, he helped out his teammates. Junior running back De'Von Thomas emerged in Jones' absence and rushed 211 times for 2,308 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He ran for over 211 yards in five games.
"He was the biggest cheerleader possible," Rackley said. "It was a mental struggle for him to not finish his senior year. He was still able to do what he needed to do. He was a vocal leader on the sideline for his guys. He helped coach the young guys up and helped out as well."
Jones was able to work out in some areas while not playing this fall, and he's always had a fighting spirit.
"I told him ... it might not always go your way the way you want it to go, but you are a strong kid," Rackley said. "He just needs to keep fighting. Adversity should never stop him."
— Jacey Zembal
Recruitment
Jones was offered by NC State after competing at camp last June. He quickly picked the Wolfpack on June 16, 2023, over offers from Boston College, Navy, Columbia, Bethune-Cookman, Morgan State, Richmond and North Carolina Central.
Recruiter of Record
NC State running backs coach Todd Goebel.
Quotable
“All the fans, I feel so much love with NC State, so it’s going to be different now. I want to be an all-around player, just be an athlete anywhere and catching passes and be an all-around back and be a kick returner.” — Isiah Jones
2023 Projection
Jones will likely redshirt next fall.
Highlights
