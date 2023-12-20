The eighth letter of intent comes from defensive lineman Justin Terrell of Rome (Ga.) High.

• Senior year: Terrell finished with 52 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, one interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 61 defensive tackle in the country, No. 114 overall in Georgia.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 124 defensive tackle in the country, No. 126 overall in Georgia.

Rome (Ga.) High coach John Reid is no stranger to accomplished defensive lineman.

Reid said NC State signee Justin Terrell is a big, strong defensive tackle that was able to play at the highest level in Georgia.

“They are getting one of Georgia’s finest D-Tackles,” Reid said. “He comes from a program where he’s really well coached. He’s been in a great weight program. His fundamental skills are at a high level coming in.”

Terrell verbally committed to Wake Forest first and then backed off. After several months, he picked NC State over North Carolina on July 12, 2023, after visiting the Wolfpack. He projects as a nose tackle in NCSU’s 3-3-5 scheme.

“He’s got a high motor and great athletic ability,” Reid said. “He’s fast for nearly a 300-pounder. He had tons of offers. I think he likes Coach [Dave] Doeren too because there is a good resemblance of how our programs are run.”

Reid has been the head coach for the last 10 years.

“We’ve had some great players and we’ve played against some great players,” Reid said. “We’ve had a tradition with our defensive lineman. You have to hold that tradition year-after-year.”

Reid recently talked to NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles, and told him he expects Terrell to get more powerful in a college strength and conditioning program.

“They’ll refine his pass-rushing techniques and I think he’ll be ready,” Reid said. “He wants to play in the NFL.”

— Jacey Zembal