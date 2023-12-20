Letter of intent No. 8: Justin Terrell
The eighth letter of intent comes from defensive lineman Justin Terrell of Rome (Ga.) High.
Here is a full bio on Terrell.
Stats
• Senior year: Terrell finished with 52 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, one interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 124 defensive tackle in the country, No. 126 overall in Georgia.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 61 defensive tackle in the country, No. 114 overall in Georgia.
Rome (Ga.) High coach John Reid
Rome (Ga.) High coach John Reid is no stranger to accomplished defensive lineman.
Reid said NC State signee Justin Terrell is a big, strong defensive tackle that was able to play at the highest level in Georgia.
“They are getting one of Georgia’s finest D-Tackles,” Reid said. “He comes from a program where he’s really well coached. He’s been in a great weight program. His fundamental skills are at a high level coming in.”
Terrell verbally committed to Wake Forest first and then backed off. After several months, he picked NC State over North Carolina on July 12, 2023, after visiting the Wolfpack. He projects as a nose tackle in NCSU’s 3-3-5 scheme.
“He’s got a high motor and great athletic ability,” Reid said. “He’s fast for nearly a 300-pounder. He had tons of offers. I think he likes Coach [Dave] Doeren too because there is a good resemblance of how our programs are run.”
Reid has been the head coach for the last 10 years.
“We’ve had some great players and we’ve played against some great players,” Reid said. “We’ve had a tradition with our defensive lineman. You have to hold that tradition year-after-year.”
Reid recently talked to NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles, and told him he expects Terrell to get more powerful in a college strength and conditioning program.
“They’ll refine his pass-rushing techniques and I think he’ll be ready,” Reid said. “He wants to play in the NFL.”
— Jacey Zembal
Honors/Accomplishments
• Reid said Terrell is two-time All-Region.
Recruitment
Terrell took an interesting route to picking NC State on July 12, 2023, which was about three weeks after his official visit June 23-25.
Terrell originally verbally committed to Wake Forest from Feb. 7, 2023, until April 4. NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles has been spearheading the recruitment, and offered him April 5, following his decommitment from the Demon Deacons.
Terrell started off his June at Virginia and was at North Carolina on June 16-18, and also considered Tennessee, but the Volunteers never offered.
After he decommitted, he added offers from NC State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
Recruiter of Record
NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles.
Quotable
“The official visit kind of opened my eyes a little bit. I didn’t know it would be that nice. It is one of the top ACC schools. I learned about the campus, coaching staff and the players." — Justin Terrell
2023 Projection
Terrell will most likely redshirt next fall.
