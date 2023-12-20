• ESPN: Three stars, No. 107 tackle in the country, No. 33 overall in North Carolina.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 103 tackle in the country, No. 39 overall in North Carolina.

Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook coach Darius James credits better conditioning and weight room work for the emergence of senior tackle Trenton Mitchell.

Mitchell emerged as a high-major player following his junior year, and kept the momentum going. He played both left tackle and right tackle at times for Ashbrook High, and he'll be early enrolling at NC State.

“He has been a leader and we have a bunch of young guys, so they looked for him for guidance,” James said. “[NCSU offensive line] Coach [Garett] Tujague has been amazing. Outside of Trent’s recruitment, anything that I’ve needed or questions, he’s a great asset for NC State. He even calls me and texts me on game day.”

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Mitchell liked the plan that NC State laid out for him and also didn’t want to go to far from home. He picked NCSU over Maryland and East Carolina on July 5, 2023.

“He liked what NC State has produced as far as O-lineman the last couple of years,” James said. “It will be a great match for him. He’ll go up there and learn a lot, and he’s enrolling early. That will be good for him.”

Mitchell had a memorable matchup against UNC-bound defensive end Curtis Simpson of Kings Mountain (N.C.) High on Oct. 19. The Greenwave lost 24-3, but Mitchell held up well against the speed rusher.

“All year, he was talking about it,” James said. “Last year, Curtis got the best of him. He [Mitchell] was at 305 pounds then and worked extremely hard this offseason to lose weight. He became more agile. He knew everyone would be there to watch it.”

James knew in the ninth grade that Mitchell had the chance to be a Division I prospect if he put the work into it.

“I think in his sophomore year, it kind of clicked for him,” James said. “It was still a hard journey. I pushed this kid to everybody [college coaches].

"He's had a big transformation with his body and understanding his body. He went from 6-3 to 6-6. We talk about that all the time. He had clumsy feet and now has quicker feet."

— Jacey Zembal